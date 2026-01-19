 Skip to main content
Clear makes vet broker first deal of 2026

Clear Group has kicked off 2026 purchasing specialist veterinary insurance broker Shire Insurance Services, strengthening its UK retail pillar.

Established in 1981, Shire is based in Alcester and employs 15 staff. The broker places around £7m of gross written premium.

Shire is owned by majority shareholder Keith Dickinson alongside co-founder John Worton. Dickinson and the wider team will remain with the business to ensure continuity for clients, insurer partners and colleagues.

We are delighted to welcome Keith, John and the entire Shire team to Clear as we begin 2026 with another high quality addition to the group.Mike Edgeley, group

