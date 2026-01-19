Amiga Specialty adds IGI and Lloyd’s capacity to ‘core strategic growth area’

Amiga Specialty has secured capacity for its UK and European Transactional Risks team, supported by IGI and Lloyd’s, in its second expansion of the month.

The move has followed on from the managing general agent revealing last week that it had signed up Lloyd’s capacity to its financial institutions proposition.

The MGA stated the latest tie-up enhances its ability to support M&A and corporate transaction activity as it can offer higher limits, broader deal profiles, and increased flexibility across a wide range of industry sectors.

Partnering with high-quality global insurers like IGI and Lloyd’s enables us to expand responsibly, support more