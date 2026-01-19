Uris enters Northern Ireland home insurance market

Midas, part of Uris Group, has expanded its Midas Jewel household product into Northern Ireland.

The managing general agent claimed the move follows strong broker demand for access to the product in the region and forms part of its strategy to support growth in key areas across the UK.

Midas Jewel is a comprehensive buildings and contents product designed to cater for both standard and non-standard household risks.

Northern Ireland is a market we understand well, and we’re committed to supporting local brokers with on-the-ground expertise.Michael McKee, operations and claims director, MDSCO

