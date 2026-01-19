Ardonagh launches pan-European MGA

Ardonagh Europe has launched Dublin-headquartered Orvia Underwriting, a pan-European managing general agent.

Also headquartered in Dublin Ardonagh Europe, led by Conor Brenan, was created in July 2021 to take the broking buy-and-build model to the continent.

Last September it entered the French market by signing up to buy Groupe Leader Insurance, one of the top 10 wholesale and multi-specialist brokers in the country.

Now Orvia has been formed as a platform to bring together a number of Ardonagh-owned MGAs across the London and European markets with a combined portfolio in excess of €250m (£216.8m) gross