Biba to open AI Academy

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is working with Markel to offer an AI Academy for the trade body’s members.

The AI Academy, an online course, is under development and expected to be open to broker students early in 2026.

The pair teamed up on a Guide to Artificial Intelligence last year designed to help brokers understand how the technology could benefit their business.

We were delighted with the response to last year’s guide. AI is definitely a discussion point among brokers. However it is vital that firms considering its adoption can raise general understanding of the technology and its uses in their