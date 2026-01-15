 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Biba to launch cyber insurance broker directory

Cyber crime
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is working on the launch of a directory of accredited cyber insurance brokers, as the trade body highlights growing cyber-attack risk.

Biba is working with the Department for Science Innovation and Technology to identify and include expert cyber insurance brokers in a new, accredited cyber insurance broker directory. It claimed this will help businesses to more easily access this cover.

The Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report in 2025 revealed that 59% of respondents had experienced a cyber-attack in the previous 12 months.

However, the DSIT’s latest survey shows that 35% of SMEs have no cyber insurance at all, and research by Broker

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Regulation
Biba pitches industry wide fair value assessment templates

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has targeted further regulatory rule simplification in its 2026 Manifesto, as it urged industry wide support of developing a fair value assessment template, and called on the government to deliver a new Financial Services Bill.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: