Biba to launch cyber insurance broker directory

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is working on the launch of a directory of accredited cyber insurance brokers, as the trade body highlights growing cyber-attack risk.

Biba is working with the Department for Science Innovation and Technology to identify and include expert cyber insurance brokers in a new, accredited cyber insurance broker directory. It claimed this will help businesses to more easily access this cover.

The Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report in 2025 revealed that 59% of respondents had experienced a cyber-attack in the previous 12 months.

However, the DSIT’s latest survey shows that 35% of SMEs have no cyber insurance at all, and research by Broker