Financial lines MGA Verde Risk Management launches

Verde Risk Management has launched, specialising in the financial lines market, predominantly commercial crime, management liability and financial institutions.

The managing general agent was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority last month and is being led by directors James Pallett and James Reynolds. Verde will target clients in the UK, Europe and internationally.

It will operate as an appointed representative of Asta’s MGA platform, Asta Underwriting Management, which will also be providing a range of operational, professional and regulatory support services.

Solutions

Reynolds said: “Our aim is to create solutions that offer greater choice and