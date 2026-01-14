CII to move to new headquarters in London

The Chartered Insurance Institute Group will move its global HQ and London base to 30 Old Broad Street in the City of London from 2 March 2026.

The change comes as the organisation’s five-year lease at 20 Fenchurch Street – also known as the Walkie Talkie – comes to an end in February.

According to the CII, the new office will offer a “modern, vibrant environment designed to inspire collaboration among colleagues, while also creating a welcoming space for members to drop in, meet, and make use of facilities with ease”.

The organisation acknowledged that staying in the City had been a key priority as it wanted to be close to the Lloyd’s