Cyber remains top business risk but AI rising fast in Allianz Risk Barometer

Cyber incidents created many headlines in 2025 and are still the biggest worry for UK companies in 2026, according to the Allianz Risk Barometer.

It not only retained top slot but was also cited by more firms than in 2025. The insurer’s research had 131 respondents who could choose three issues each.

The provider noted the past year had also been a significant one for accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence and that this was reflected in the ranking.

It rose from fifth to second place.

This growing focus on technology risks is changing which issues UK companies see as most important, putting market stability and political