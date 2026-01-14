Biba and ABI join forces on ‘Total Signposting’ initiative

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the Association of British Insurers have launched a new voluntary industry-wide Total Signposting Commitment.

The broker trade body explained the commitment aims to make it easier for retail customers to find suitable insurance, and improve financial resilience. It applies to personal lines general insurance policies across all sales channels including online, telephone, face-to-face, and call centres.

For many consumers