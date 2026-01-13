 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Inflexion and Ascend look to build ‘home where best brokers want to be’

Rocket
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

Dominic Clark, investment director at Inflexion has targeted building the home the best brokers want to join, after buying Ascend Broking Group.

According to Clark it has a blank canvas and no legacy system to tie down where the platform can go.

Earlier today, Inflexion launched its insurance broker platform, looking to deploy £200m in investment over the next four to five years. The platform does not currently have a name, however a group identity might emerge as it progresses.

Matthew Collins, Ascend Broking Group managing director, was named group MD of the acquisition platform.

Following the sale of DR&P at the end of 2024, Inflexion

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: