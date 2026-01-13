Inflexion and Ascend look to build ‘home where best brokers want to be’

Dominic Clark, investment director at Inflexion has targeted building the home the best brokers want to join, after buying Ascend Broking Group.

According to Clark it has a blank canvas and no legacy system to tie down where the platform can go.

Earlier today, Inflexion launched its insurance broker platform, looking to deploy £200m in investment over the next four to five years. The platform does not currently have a name, however a group identity might emerge as it progresses.

Matthew Collins, Ascend Broking Group managing director, was named group MD of the acquisition platform.

Following the sale of DR&P at the end of 2024, Inflexion