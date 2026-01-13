Amiga Specialty boosts financial institutions offering with Lloyd’s capacity

Amiga Specialty has secured Lloyd’s capacity to support its financial institutions proposition as the managing general agent continues to expand its offering since being launched last year.

Amiga entered the market in 2025 with backing from BP Marsh promising an “aggressive growth and acquisition strategy”.

In November it secured five-year multi-product capacity via the Accelerant Risk Exchange. The agreement spanned Amiga’s portfolio across commercial D&O, professional indemnity, financial institutions, and transactional risks.

Our Lloyd’s-backed financial institutions facility expands Amiga’s international footprint and strengthens our specialty capabilities across key markets.Adam