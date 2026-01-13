PE house Inflexion to invest £200m in new broker M&A platform

Inflexion, a European mid-market private equity firm, has launched an insurance broker platform looking to deploy £200m in M&A investment over the next four to five years, beginning with acquiring Ascend Broking Group.

Based in Chelmsford, Essex, Ascend specialises in commercial lines, healthcare and value-add risk management solutions. The business has grown to around 30 employees since it launched in 2017.

Founder Matthew Collins previously held senior roles at FMW, Oval and AJ Gallagher, and will be the group managing director of the acquisition platform.

Inflexion explained Ascend is the first of several broker deals it plans to make through its platform, with the aim of building a group of between four and