Circle within a whisker of £10m turnover

The parent company of Circle Insurance Services grew turnover in the year ended 30 April 2025 as profits recovered compared to the prior period.

Turnover was up 3.1% year-on-year to £9.89m at Circle 1991, according to a filing at Companies House.

The Coventry-headquartered business’ profits improved by even more across all metrics.

The year before, operating and pre-tax profit had tumbled to £13,090 and £143,190, respectively.

RelatedCircle expands again in 2024 financial year Top 100 UK Brokers 2025: £6m – £7.5m of UK general insurance revenue

In the latest financial year, operating profit swung back to £226,548, while pre-tax profit