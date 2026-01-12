JMG spend on deals surges to new high in year before PE investment

JMG Group spent £89.62m on buying in 2024/25, the financial year ahead of private equity firm GTCR investing alongside existing backer PE house Synova and the broker’s leadership team.

The Leeds-headquartered consolidator bought 18 businesses across 15 transactions (see box) in the year ended 31 March 2025.

JMG deal dates and stakes10 April 2024, Surrey Independent Advisers (100%)12 April 2024, BQI Group (80%), including BQI Protection and Abbott Associates3 May 2024, Hamilton Robertson Holdings (75%), including Hamilton Robertson Insurance Brokers30 May 2024, Executive Insurance Services (95%)30 May 2024, Gleaming Risk Services (100%)28 June 2024, Howe Maxted (GI) (100%)10