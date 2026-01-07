 Skip to main content
Jensten reveals deal hattrick

Jensten Group has bought Broker One in Scotland, Coversure Dudley and Mediprotect Healthcare.

Commercial firm Broker One is based in Larbert and works across SMEs, sole traders and private clients business.

According to filings at Companies House, Jensten took “significant control” on 24 November last year and owns more than 75% of the shares.

It follows on from striking a deal for Northern Counties, as announced last November, which has offices in Gateshead and Glasgow.

The latest buy adds a team of eight and an office in Glasgow to Jensten and marks its formal entry into the Scottish

