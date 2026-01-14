 Skip to main content
Fenchurch boss highlights importance of risk education and opportunities for 2026

    • By Rosie Simms

Fenchurch Insurance Brokers managing director Jamie Coyne plans to hit the £27m GWP mark in 2026 shifting away from smaller premium accounts, as the broker targets expansion in construction and sees opportunities in food and drink, and manufacturing.

Coyne had set the goal of reaching the £20m gross written premium milestone in 2025, now the business sits at £24m beating the initial target.

The firm has grown to around £4m in fees and commission and an adjusted Ebitda of about £1.75m.

He outlined: “We do still do a lot of trade association work, do a lot of network events. We do traditional marketing and advertising. 

“I know it’s cliché, but we are getting loads of referrals now, some big stuff, some big six-figure accounts. We picked up a

