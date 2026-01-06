Interactive insurance broker UK M&A Map 2026

For the fourth year running Insurance Age brings you an interactive mergers and acquisitions map.

This one-stop source keeps track of the UK broker deals as they happen.

It follows on from the 2025 edition when the number of UK broker deals halved to 72, a record low since the map series started.

In 2023 the number was 114 rising to 141 in 2024.

Last year JMG Group retained its top slot as the most active market participant for the second year running striking 13 deals, in second place was The Broker Investment Group, with seven, and DR&P came third with six deals reported on.

Howden and