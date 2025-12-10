Experts underwhelmed by FCA insurance rules simplification

Market specialists have given a lukewarm welcome to the Financial Conduct Authority’s changes to the insurance rule book, flagging missed opportunities, disappointments and branding the outcome as unlikely to get pulses racing.

Yesterday (9 November) the FCA confirmed changes to simplify its rules for brokers and insurers and revealed further plans for next year.

Among the shifts (see box, right), as well as allowing firms to determine the frequency of product reviews it has removed the minimum required 15 hours of Continuous Professional Development for employees (see box, below).

Rule changes

The changes in the final rules, for firms in the insurance and funeral plans sectors, span measures to simplify regulations