With Brewis and Mills gone, what can brokers expect from the FCA in 2026?

Compliance experts are hoping for a slowdown and simplification of rules from the Financial Conduct Authority throughout 2026 following Matt Brewis and Sheldon Mills exit from the regulator. Rosie Simms reports.

In July sister title Insurance Post revealed Brewis, director of insurance at the FCA, is set to leave the regulator to join KPMG UK in the new year.

According to LinkedIn, he joined the FCA in 2016 as head of the executive office and private secretary to then CEO Andrew Bailey. Brewis took on his current role as director of insurance in January 2020.

Then last month it was reported Mills, executive director for consumers and competition at the FCA, is also leaving the regulator in the coming