Two in five brokers expect telephone/in-person sales growth despite tech upsurge

Two fifths of brokers see growing in-person sales as distinguishing factor in an increasingly digital age, according to a survey of commercial and personal lines brokers by Open GI.

The research found 95% of brokers believe the distribution of insurance is going to change over the coming years.

Currently phone and online via websites are the most common broker distribution channels, with over 60% of brokers using them respectively. In-person also remains popular, utilised by 59% of respondents.

When asked which channels would become more important over the coming years, an application on mobile or tablet was the most selected option when brokers were asked which channels