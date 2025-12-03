Newbie News: Merlin Insurance Brokers
Richard O’Brian, founder and CEO of Merlin Insurance Brokers, has targeted growing the property and construction specialist broker by 80% in 2026 and already has an application in to the FCA to be fully authorised.Could you explain your insurance background?
I’ve been in the market for 25 years now. I did a bit of a stint as an underwriter when I first came in, during four years at Axa.
Most of my career was at [broker] Ross Gower, where I ended up as managing director.
In early 2024 I left, and then we set up Merlin on the back of it, with a couple of colleagues, George Faulkner and Robert Prout. George is essentially a business partner.When was Merlin launched?
We launched on 1 September 2024 as an AR of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
First Central confirms job cut plans
Insurer First Central has confirmed proposed plans to cut staff numbers by around 160, with most taking effect in late January 2026.
Bridgehaven completes on first deal as it eyes European expansion
Bridgehaven Europe has completed its acquisition of SureStone Insurance DAC, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.
Clear moves into Scotland with Cairn Corporate buy
Clear Group has made its first purchase in Scotland snapping up commercial broker Cairn Corporate based in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
BP Marsh founder steps down as Topping takes on CEO role
Serial insurance investor Brian Marsh who founded BP Marsh & Partners has stepped down from his executive role as Dan Topping becomes CEO with immediate effect.
Consilium rolls out UK contractors all risks
Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a UK contractors’ all risks facility through its risk solutions division.
Momentum Equity Partners launches
Momentum Broker Solutions has created Momentum Equity Partners – backed by investor AUB – to support its appointed representatives with acquisitions and starting loans, Insurance Age can reveal.
Q&A: Paul Anscombe, retiring CEO of Seventeen Group
After over 40 years as a broker, Paul Anscombe is retiring from Seventeen Group this month. Ahead of his exit he shares his reflections on growing businesses from scratch, leaving the group in safe hands and why he is optimistic for the sector.
End of Year Review 2025: Brown & Brown’s Clive Nathan
Clive Nathan, CEO of underwriting at Brown & Brown Europe, is slightly exasperated by how slow insurance is embracing AI, adopts the ‘Iceman’ moniker for darts and hails a major deal his employer signed with Hiscox.