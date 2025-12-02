Clear moves into Scotland with Cairn Corporate buy
Clear Group has made its first purchase in Scotland snapping up commercial broker Cairn Corporate based in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
The deal delivers Clear’s first Scottish office and team with the consolidator promising more to come.
Founded by Robert Young, Cairn Corporate has annual income approaching £1m and a brings a team of eight to Clear including an in-house claims offering.
Cairn Corporate is a highly respected business that we know well and we are confident our shared values and focus on client service will create a strong platform for growth.Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear
The broker, an appointed representative of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
BP Marsh founder steps down as Topping takes on CEO role
Serial insurance investor Brian Marsh who founded BP Marsh & Partners has stepped down from his executive role as Dan Topping becomes CEO with immediate effect.
Consilium rolls out UK contractors all risks
Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a UK contractors’ all risks facility through its risk solutions division.
Momentum Equity Partners launches
Momentum Broker Solutions has created Momentum Equity Partners – backed by investor AUB – to support its appointed representatives with acquisitions and starting loans, Insurance Age can reveal.
Q&A: Paul Anscombe, retiring CEO of Seventeen Group
After over 40 years as a broker, Paul Anscombe is retiring from Seventeen Group this month. Ahead of his exit he shares his reflections on growing businesses from scratch, leaving the group in safe hands and why he is optimistic for the sector.
End of Year Review 2025: Brown & Brown’s Clive Nathan
Clive Nathan, CEO of underwriting at Brown & Brown Europe, is slightly exasperated by how slow insurance is embracing AI, adopts the ‘Iceman’ moniker for darts and hails a major deal his employer signed with Hiscox.
AUB takeover talks end
AUB Group, owner of Tysers, Movo and a shareholder in Momentum, has confirmed the end of sales talks with a consortium of private equity investors in a move that has knocked 17.8% off its share price.
MGA Addept expands motor insurance portfolio
Addept Insurance Services has expanded its motor-related solutions, launching a legal recovery insurance for motorists, ‘Drive’.
South African insurance giant gets Lloyd’s green light to trade from 1/1
Santam, Africa’s largest short-term insurer, has been granted Lloyd’s final permission to underwrite for business incepting from 1 January 2026.