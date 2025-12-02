Clear moves into Scotland with Cairn Corporate buy

Clear Group has made its first purchase in Scotland snapping up commercial broker Cairn Corporate based in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

The deal delivers Clear’s first Scottish office and team with the consolidator promising more to come.

Founded by Robert Young, Cairn Corporate has annual income approaching £1m and a brings a team of eight to Clear including an in-house claims offering.

Cairn Corporate is a highly respected business that we know well and we are confident our shared values and focus on client service will create a strong platform for growth.Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear

