FOS plans to hike levies to £86m

The Financial Ombudsman Service has opened a consultation on raising its compulsory levy from £70m to £86m in 2026/27 having kept it flat for two years.

The proposed hike would come alongside case fees going up from £650 to £680.

The FOS argued that it is “no longer sustainable” to hold down levies and case fees due to inflationary challenges and having already eaten into its reserves.

We are delivering a series of improvements to focus on our core purpose as a quick, informal and impartial alternative to the courts, now and in the future, helping to build confidence in financial services.Jenny Simmonds, interim CEO of the FOS

Despite the increases