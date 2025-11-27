FOS plans to hike levies to £86m
The Financial Ombudsman Service has opened a consultation on raising its compulsory levy from £70m to £86m in 2026/27 having kept it flat for two years.
The proposed hike would come alongside case fees going up from £650 to £680.
The FOS argued that it is “no longer sustainable” to hold down levies and case fees due to inflationary challenges and having already eaten into its reserves.
We are delivering a series of improvements to focus on our core purpose as a quick, informal and impartial alternative to the courts, now and in the future, helping to build confidence in financial services.Jenny Simmonds, interim CEO of the FOS
Despite the increases
What does the 2025 Budget mean for insurance brokers?
On Wednesday afternoon, after weeks of speculation (and an unprecedented early leak by the Office for Budget Responsibility), the Chancellor finally revealed her second Budget. Tom Golding, PKF Littlejohn partner considers some of the main tax changes and what these may mean for insurance brokers.
Zurich’s Brumpton looks to build on ‘best job nobody’s heard of’
Zurich’s head of engineering, Iain Brumpton, highlights the impact of its engineers finding 400,000 faults a year in the “best job nobody’s heard of”, and the opportunities to work with the wider insurer’s group.
Partners& enters Lloyd’s market buying 3DI
Partners& has acquired 3 Dimensional Insurance, marking its entrance into the Lloyd’s market, in its second deal of the week.
US broking giant Alliant makes UK debut with consolidator investment
Ex-Kentro [formerly Nexus Underwriting] founder and CEO Colin Thompson has launched joint venture Sodalis Capital with Alliant and BP Marsh backing.
Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode four, Intact’s Ken Norgrove
Industry provocateurs Stuart Reid and Toby Clegg interview Intact Insurance CEO Ken Norgrove in the latest edition of Insurance Age’s Double Indemnity podcast series.
Cullum-backed MBP takes minority stake in Sturdy Edwards
Minority Broker Partnerships has bought a minority stake in East Grinstead-based Sturdy Edwards (Insurance Brokers).
Survey finds over one-third of SMEs have not renewed standalone cyber cover
Coalition has found nearly three-quarters of UK SMEs have been affected by a cyber incident in the last five years.
Gary Duggan to lead Hood Group as CEO steps down
Hood Group CEO Simon Hood has stepped down, with Gary Duggan taking over as interim executive chairman, Insurance Age can reveal.