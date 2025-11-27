 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

FOS plans to hike levies to £86m

money

The Financial Ombudsman Service has opened a consultation on raising its compulsory levy from £70m to £86m in 2026/27 having kept it flat for two years.

The proposed hike would come alongside case fees going up from £650 to £680.

The FOS argued that it is “no longer sustainable” to hold down levies and case fees due to inflationary challenges and having already eaten into its reserves.

We are delivering a series of improvements to focus on our core purpose as a quick, informal and impartial alternative to the courts, now and in the future, helping to build confidence in financial services.Jenny Simmonds, interim CEO of the FOS

Despite the increases

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Tom Golding PFK
What does the 2025 Budget mean for insurance brokers?

On Wednesday afternoon, after weeks of speculation (and an unprecedented early leak by the Office for Budget Responsibility), the Chancellor finally revealed her second Budget. Tom Golding, PKF Littlejohn partner considers some of the main tax changes and what these may mean for insurance brokers.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: