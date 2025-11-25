Partners& makes double acquisition with Avenue and Ko-bolt deals

Partners& has purchased two businesses, specialist trade credit and surety bond broker Avenue Insurance Partners and B2B debt recovery business Ko-bolt International, in a move to boost its wider proposition.

Both are led by Shaun Purrington and were formerly part of Tavistock Group.

The offering has a national footprint and will be led from Partners&’s South West hub. The broker opened the Bristol office in September, home to 30 staff.

I’m confident this will be a great move for the team, both personally and commercially, and will enhance the range of advice we can provide our clients.Phil Barton, Partners& Group CEO

Following the deal Partners& clients will have direct access to specialist trade