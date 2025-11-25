Former Jensten Wholesale MD Taylor joins MGA Exance

Simon Taylor has joined managing general agent Exance as CEO.

Based in London, Exance specialises in construction insurance and financial lines. It works across three territories and its website claimed Exance has 23 staff.

In a LinkedIn post the firm cited Taylor’s “forward-thinking leadership and industry expertise will cement our current industry standing and