Sheldon Mills exiting FCA – report

Sheldon Mills, executive director for consumers and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority, is leaving the regulator.

Sky revealed the news yesterday stating Mills would leave in “the coming months” and “has been asked to spearhead a review of the growing use of AI in delivering consumer financial advice”.

Mills, pictured, has been with the FCA since 2018, initially as director of competition taking up his current title in December 2020.

RelatedFCA not banning commission for brokers, says Sheldon Mills

The Financial Conduct Authority is not looking to ban or set commission levels, but brokers have more work to do