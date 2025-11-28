Broking Success: BG Insurance group chief operating officer Uwais Patel

BG Insurance, part of Well Dunn Group, is looking to become the number one driving instructor broker, as it targets double digit GWP, according to Uwais Patel, group chief operating officer.

BG Insurance

Offices: Manchester, Stoke, Tunbridge Wells

Staff: 30

GWP: £9m

Specialism: Driving instructors

How was the business set up?

BG Insurance was originally founded by Dave Harvey back in 2000. We purchased it in October 2021. At the time we took over it specialised in driving schools but also did a lot of aggregator business.

It had quite a decent staff count at the time, around 20.

We have some fantastic insurer partners that we have schemes delegated authority and work with, so we enhanced