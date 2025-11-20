IFB appoints Zurich’s Clayton as chair

The Insurance Fraud Bureau has named Scott Clayton, head of claims fraud for Zurich, as chair, stepping into the role on 1 January 2026.

Clayton, pictured, succeeds Karl Helgesen, Intact Insurance’s chief operating officer for UK and international, and personal lines managing director, who has reached the end of his chair tenure.

Helgesen joined the IFB board in February 2019 and was appointed as chair seven months later.

Under Helgesen’s leadership, the IFB launched the IFB Exploration platform and delivered its Forward Together. The organisation also updated its technology, and reviewed and planned for future needs.

In January