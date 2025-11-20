Addept launches dedicated rent guarantee and legal expenses insurance

Addept Insurance Services has launched a dedicated rent guarantee and legal expenses insurance product for landlords and local authorities providing social housing in England and Wales.

The firm, which launched in 2024, explained the product has been developed in partnership with specialist ancillary insurance broker Nice 1 and also includes product distribution.

It has been designed to help landlords and local authorities who offer social housing rentals with rent arrears and eviction cover reflecting the specific circumstances of tenants in this sector of the housing market.

RelatedWholesaler seals second capacity deal in a month

Addept Insurance Services has sealed a capacity