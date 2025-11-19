Former Stackhouse Poland co-owner becomes chairman of start-up broker

Start-up specialist broker Taurus Risk Management has appointed former Stackhouse Poland co-owner James Agnew as chairman.

With over three decades of experience, Agnew brings “significant sector expertise and strategic insight” to support the broker’s next stage of growth.

Agnew will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen Taurus’s position as a trusted partner for clients across the UK. He will also support key strategic initiatives as the business continues to expand its specialist offerings.

Taurus was founded by Thomas Beckett in July 2024. In April 2025 he targeted getting to around £1m-£2m in revenue