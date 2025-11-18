IC Insurance adds ex-Towergate Manchester leader to team

Award winning broker IC Insurance has recruited Andrew Champion as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

The firm won Commercial Lines Broker of the Year at Insurance Age’s 2025 UK Broker Awards held last month.

Champion, pictured, former head of Towergate’s Manchester office, spent over 12 years with the broker leaving in September 2023 to be managing director of Jarion which owned a number of complementary organisations that operated in the consumer protection, renewable energy and home improvement sectors.

Prior to Towergate he also worked at Car Care Plan and Fusion.

