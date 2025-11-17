Covea outsources premium finance with Premium Credit deal
Covea has partnered with Premium Credit in a multi-year agreement, outsourcing its premium finance offering.
The insurer previously managed its premium finance arrangements internally.
Premium Credit said its new process mirrors Covéa’s existing workflows and will allow the insurer to offer an instalment solution at “competitive rates”.
Moving from an in-house process to a specialist provider is a significant step, and it demonstrates the confidence Covéa has in our ability to deliver a compliant, efficient and customer-focused service.Owen Thomas, chief sales officer at Premium Credit
In July Premium
