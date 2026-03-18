EY creates two UK insurance sub sectors and names new leaders

EY has created two sub sectors, commercial and specialty; and life, pensions and personal lines, in response to the “rapidly changing shape of the UK insurance industry”.

The traditional boundaries between “retail” and “commercial” insurance are becoming more clearly defined, characterised by different regulatory priorities, customer strategies, capital dynamics and tech and AI-driven approaches, EY observed.

As part of the restructure, Benedict Reid has been appointed EY UK commercial and specialty insurance leader, building on his previous leadership of EY’s specialty insurance practice.

This new model means we can take a truly end-to-end view – from broker to