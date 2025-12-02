Momentum Equity Partners launches

Momentum Broker Solutions has created Momentum Equity Partners – backed by investor AUB – to support its appointed representatives with acquisitions and starting loans, Insurance Age can reveal.

“We want them [ARs] to have the capital to achieve their ambitions and we want to be able to provide that,” said Howard Pepper, founder and managing director of Momentum.

“It’s great for us, it’s great for partners, so we’ve set up a separate vehicle to do that, Momentum Equity Partners, which will provide the funds. It’s external to our business, and that is the vehicle we use to provide the capital for their growth.”

Funding through MEP is available for all of Momentum’s partners with a sensible