Brokers on the ‘frontline’ in tackling insurance fraud

Nearly one in five people (19%) believe it’s justifiable not to disclose the full truth on an insurance application – a figure that rises to 21% among those with motor insurance, research by Ageas UK has revealed.

The insurer, working with YouGov to uncover the public’s attitudes towards insurance fraud, found 12% of respondents admitted to either having committed insurance fraud themselves or knew someone who has.

The study also showed people with home insurance thought inflating the cost of damage and the price of the insured goods was acceptable.

The provider noted that brokers are on the ‘frontline’ in detecting and preventing fraudulent activity.

Ageas flagged verifying claims and navigating regulatory