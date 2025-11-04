One Call’s Chadburn joins main Biba board

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Sarah Chadburn, director at One Call Insurance, as chair of its regional chairs’ advisory board.

Chadburn, pictured right, currently chair of the Yorkshire & Northern Regional Committee, will also sit on Biba’s main board.

She has more than 20 years’ experience in broking across a variety of disciplines and has spent almost 10 years as part of the Yorkshire & Northern Committee.

The One Call leader was a speaker at the Biba Conference this May in the seminar session on ‘Insurance Capacity for the New Era’.

The regional