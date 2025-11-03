New MGA targets financial lines

Managing general underwriter Acies has launched its latest underwriting agency, Subscribe MGA focusing on financial lines.

Subscribe’s Lloyd’s-backed offering includes professional indemnity, management liability, and directors and officers cover targeting SME and mid-corporate business across the UK and internationally.

Launching Subscribe MGA enables us to offer key financial lines protection for our SME customers as well as entering into the larger mid-market segment.Mark Heath, CEO of Acies MGU

The start-up is led by director of underwriting, Rob McKay, formerly head of PI, London Market for Manchester