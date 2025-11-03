New MGA targets financial lines
Managing general underwriter Acies has launched its latest underwriting agency, Subscribe MGA focusing on financial lines.
Subscribe’s Lloyd’s-backed offering includes professional indemnity, management liability, and directors and officers cover targeting SME and mid-corporate business across the UK and internationally.
Launching Subscribe MGA enables us to offer key financial lines protection for our SME customers as well as entering into the larger mid-market segment.Mark Heath, CEO of Acies MGU
The start-up is led by director of underwriting, Rob McKay, formerly head of PI, London Market for Manchester
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Mission aiming to launch six more MGAs by end of 2026, says CEO Dingwall
Accelerant-backed MGA incubator Mission is looking to almost double the number of UK/EU firms under its auspices to 15 by the end of 2026, according to CEO Ross Dingwall.
Social media and underinsurance the main challenges facing HNW clients – TL Dallas’ Pullich
Caroline Pullich, head of private clients at TL Dallas, looks to relaunch its high net worth branding and work with the commercial team, as she cites underinsurance and social media as the biggest challenges facing HNW clients.
Allianz strikes deal to enhance fleet risk management
Allianz UK has partnered with Samsara to make access to risk management technology more accessible to a broader range of UK fleets.
People Moves: 27 – 31 October 2025
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
AIG becomes strategic investor in top 10 UK insurer
AIG has taken a 35% equity investment in Convex and Onex Corporation has reinvested as a majority shareholder with 63% stake.
Open GI CEO Badley outlines plan to attract more insurers to its panel
Open GI CEO Simon Badley has promised insurers it will make its brokers easier to deal with and more efficient to attract further providers onto its panel.
Tokio Marine and MGA launch ‘market-first’ nuclear fusion insurance
Tokio Marine GX and managing general agent Northcourt, part of the Optio Group, have launched what they claim to be the Lloyd’s market’s first insurance facility for nuclear fusion technology.
Axa extends partnership with MGA in multi-year deal
Axa UK has renewed its partnership with Avantia Group in a multi-year deal, seeing the insurer continue to provide capacity for the MGA’s specialist home insurance online brand Homeprotect.