Social media and underinsurance the main challenges facing HNW clients – TL Dallas’ Pullich

Caroline Pullich, head of private clients at TL Dallas, looks to relaunch its high net worth branding and work with the commercial team, as she cites underinsurance and social media as the biggest challenges facing HNW clients.

Since taking on the role last month, Pullich, pictured, has focused on increasing awareness of TL Dallas’ private clients branding and proposition.

“We’re not sure yet because I’ve only just started, what that’s going to look like.”

She questioned: “But is that a new emblem? Is that a crest? What does that look and feel like? There has to be something to differentiate the marketing around the whole proposition.”

She added: “We are an independent fourth generation family business. To have a family