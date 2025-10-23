Lange to replace Raffard as personal lines MD amid wider Allianz UK management changes

Serge Raffard, managing director of personal lines at Allianz UK, will be succeeded by chief financial officer Ulf Lange on 1 December, the insurer has revealed.

Raffard, who has been in the post since July 2023 when he took over from Steve Treloar, is switching to be a general manager, leading the team responsible for achieving Allianz’s growth ambitions in India, a new role at the group.

Lange, pictured, has been CFO since 2023.

The development comes amid Allianz making a suite of changes to its executive leadership team.

Michael Ruf is moving from Allianz SE in Munich to take up the CFO post vacated by Lange, also on 1 December. According to Allianz, the