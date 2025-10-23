CyberCube – AWS outage a ‘moderate’ incident for insurance market

CyberCube has called the Amazon Web Services outage a “moderate incident for cyber (re)insurers”.

The cyber risk analytics provider claimed the scale, duration, and geographic concentration of the disruption underscores the systemic risk of major cloud provider dependencies and specific regions.

The outage on 20 October originated in AWS’s northern Virginia cluster, known as US-EAST-1, AWS’s largest and oldest region.

The event lasted less than a day with the BBC reporting that the likes of Snapchat, Roblox, Zoom, Coinbase, HMRC, and banking services like Lloyds, Bank of Scotland and Halifax