Mooney on increasing Markel’s relevance to brokers and launching new products next year

Lee Mooney, managing director of Markel UK, has targeted increasing relevance to brokers by adding new products in 2026 while keeping its specialism heritage and focusing on the regions.

“At the moment, we are a very proud specialist lines insurer with a pedigree of profitable product. But how do we put more products on the shelf so we can increase our relevance to brokers?

“Instead of looking at 5%, we can actually look at 40–50% of their business, and be more relevant. So we can give them and their customers more choice as well.”

Having taken on the role in June, Mooney, pictured, has set out the second aspect as being how it can deal with more brokers: “How do we make sure we