Aviva backs SRG’s MX with capacity

Aviva has signed a multi-year capacity deal with MX, the underwriting arm of Specialist Risk Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

The arrangement sees Aviva support property and casualty specialist Trilogy Underwriting, which SRG bought last year adding it to MX.

With a growing UK and Ireland P&C footprint offering SME and mid-market solutions, MX committed to engaging with its brokers “in the coming days” to “outline how the new capacity enhances products, service and outcomes for stakeholders across the UK”.

Our mutual focus on protecting customer outcomes whilst achieving underwriting returns and sustainable growth will