Axa urges brokers to warn customers on solar panel fire risk

Axa UK has warned customers on the risk of fires caused by solar panels and highlighted the need for using a reputable installer and regular maintenance.

The insurer noted green energy sources are becoming increasingly popular for homes and businesses as the UK moves closer to its 2050 net zero target. But Axa explained it’s important to be aware of the upkeep required and the risks they can pose.

In 2024, fires directly attributed to solar panels included a Lidl warehouse in Peterborough, a seven-storey block of flats in Lewisham and a school in Cramlington.

The blaze at Shanklea Primary School prompted Northumberland County Council to disconnect