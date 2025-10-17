 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Axa urges brokers to warn customers on solar panel fire risk

ESG
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Axa UK has warned customers on the risk of fires caused by solar panels and highlighted the need for using a reputable installer and regular maintenance.

The insurer noted green energy sources are becoming increasingly popular for homes and businesses as the UK moves closer to its 2050 net zero target. But Axa explained it’s important to be aware of the upkeep required and the risks they can pose.

In 2024, fires directly attributed to solar panels included a Lidl warehouse in Peterborough, a seven-storey block of flats in Lewisham and a school in Cramlington.

The blaze at Shanklea Primary School prompted Northumberland County Council to disconnect

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

claims-blocks
FSCS declares Scottish broker in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared Scottish broker Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, as being ‘in default’ in its latest update on the ongoing situation.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: