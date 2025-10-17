Bexhill’s Takhar on record results and the regulatory environment for premium finance

With a book of broker relationships at over 100 and growing, Ravi Takhar, CEO of Bexhill UK, explains how the premium finance provider is pushing ahead after its record-breaking results and his hopes for the industry.

At the start of this month, Bexhill-owner Orchard Funding Group posted profit-after tax jumping to over £3m, and lending rising to a total of £121.8m for the year ended 31 July 2025.

Within this, broker-related lending was up 8.1% to £109.5m.

We tend to have a specialty in looking after smaller brokers.Ravi Takhar, Bexhill

“It was a combination of doing more business with our existing brokers and increasing our broker numbers,” Takhar, pictured, told Insurance Age.

According to the firm’s leader it