Newbie News: RMI Insurance Services

CEO of the Independent Garage Association Stuart James, and head of insurance Neil Follett, tell Insurance Age how motor trade broker RMI Insurance Services will use the expertise of the wider group and provide five-star service.

What is your background in insurance?

Follett: I’ve been in insurance for 35 years now, I’ve worked for global and local brokers. The last 20 of those years I’ve worked specifically with the automotive motor trade sector, and have had a good relationship with the RMI for probably 10-12 years now.

How is this linked to the wider group?

James: The Retail Motor Industry Federation is the holding company. It’s a federation of 10 trade associations, plus commercial companies, and many other things that