Aviva’s Martin on utilising data to prevent underinsurance and free up broker’s time

A host of new technology developments are “coming down the track” at Aviva that will enable the insurer to utilise data better to spot opportunities, prevent underinsurance and free up broker’s time, according to David Martin, MD for UK commercial lines and chief distribution officer.

Martin, pictured, observed: “[Aviva has] been relatively quiet over the last few months as we’ve built [the new technology] out, making sure that everything is working.

“We’re making sure that as we go through a full roll-out across the UK – that will continue for a further four weeks – those systems are fit for purpose and that the broker are getting exactly what they need.”

Martin claimed Aviva is first UK insurer to enable full data ingestion across its domestic commercial lines portfolios.

