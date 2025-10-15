Zurich strengthens fraud defences with AI

Zurich Insurance has partnered with Quantexa to increase the power of its real-time fraud detection via an artificial intelligence-enabled platform.

The provider detailed the platform will operate across multiple lines of business, alerting claims handlers to suspicious activity using an expanded range of sources and records so they are able to make decisions more effectively (see box, right).

Zurich has been operating real-time fraud detection for the past three years and detected the equivalent of £260,000 worth of bogus claims every day in 2024.

Claims handlers input details of claims as normal, using information