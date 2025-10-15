 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Zurich strengthens fraud defences with AI

AI central core processing and transferring data between different units
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Zurich Insurance has partnered with Quantexa to increase the power of its real-time fraud detection via an artificial intelligence-enabled platform.

The provider detailed the platform will operate across multiple lines of business, alerting claims handlers to suspicious activity using an expanded range of sources and records so they are able to make decisions more effectively (see box, right).

Zurich has been operating real-time fraud detection for the past three years and detected the equivalent of £260,000 worth of bogus claims every day in 2024.

Zurich on how it worksClaims handlers input details of claims as normal, using information

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: