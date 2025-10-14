SRG adds wholesale team from Lockton

Specialist Risk Group has struck a deal with Lockton to pick up a wholesale team, led by Shelley Wright.

According to SRG the move strengthens its London Market capability and expands its specialist proposition across Miles Smith, CBC Partnership, and The Underwriting Exchange. Lockton labelled the switch as the “perfect new home” for the team and its clients.

SRG detailed the recruits will work with UK retail brokers across property, casualty, and financial lines.

Responsive

Lee Anderson, group deputy CEO at SRG said: “We are delighted to welcome Shelley and her team to SRG.

“Their deep broker