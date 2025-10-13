New Coversure office comes with training centre, first for network

Coversure Nottingham has launched alongside a new not-for-profit training venture, Platform Insurance Training Services, a first for the network.

The branch is led by Scott Miles, who has over 26 years of experience in the insurance industry. Miles started his career at a motorsport specialist broker and has also been an underwriter. His CV includes developing exclusive insurance schemes and running his own business.

RelatedCoversure seals first with Bristol branch launch

Coversure has launched Ocean Insurance Brokers in Bristol, the first in the network to formally commit a share of its income to its own charity initiative, Broking For