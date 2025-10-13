 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

New Coversure office comes with training centre, first for network

An empty classroom with a white board and a number of laptops

Coversure Nottingham has launched alongside a new not-for-profit training venture, Platform Insurance Training Services, a first for the network.

The branch is led by Scott Miles, who has over 26 years of experience in the insurance industry. Miles started his career at a motorsport specialist broker and has also been an underwriter. His CV includes developing exclusive insurance schemes and running his own business.

